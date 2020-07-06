MP objects to transfer of health official to Chennai

Su. Venkatesan, MO, has impressed upon Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on the need to test at least 3,000 COVID-19 samples a day in Madurai district.

In a memorandum, he said around 300 positive cases were being reported in Madurai in the last few days. “Even if each positive patient had four family members and had contact with three outsiders, the number of contacts for these patients would be around 2,100. In this case, testing only 1,500 samples will no way be a match to the given grim situation,” he said.

Disputing the claims of the district administration that 1,300 beds were ready for COVID-19 patients in Government Rajaji Hospital, Mr. Venkatesan appealed to the Health Secretary to take efforts to increase the number of beds.

The MP said the State government had appointed a District Monitoring Officer and also filled up the post of City Health Officer after repeated representations by him to strengthen the district apparatus to effectively fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it was shocking to learn that the State Health Department was trying to transfer a senior health official, who was in the forefront of treating COVID-19 patients in Madurai district, to Chennai, Mr. Venkatesan said.

Stating that Madurai district was staring at a big danger due to fast spreading of the infection, he said the Health department should not take such a step that would put Madurai in more distress.

The MP also wanted the Health Secretary to increase the number of fever camps conducted every day in the city from 32 to 50.