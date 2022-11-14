MP objects to putting up of AC facility for shopping complex using Smart City fund

November 14, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has taken a strong objection to Madurai Corporation using funds “saved” from Smart Cities Mission projects for putting up air-conditioning facility for the shopping complex coming up on Periyar bus stand premises.

At the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held to review works taken up in Madurai district under Union government funding here on Wednesday, the MP said that the Smart City Advisory Committee and the DISHA panel had resolved to use the “saved” funds only for Corporation school works. “Who took the decision to divert ₹14 crore from the “saved” funds for putting up air-conditioning facility for the shoppping complex,” he asked.

He said that he would seek an explanation from officials concerned on the decision of diverting the funds.

Earlier, while making a presentation on Smart City and AMRUT projects underway, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon explained that “saved” funds were used for establishing a knowledge centre near Tallakulam at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. Besides, ₹14 crore was used for the AC facility. “Works for erecting a transformer for the 900-tonne capacity AC facility has been taken up with the Tangedco,” he said.

The shopping complex and underground parking facility work would be completed by December, he added.

Most of the discussions on Smart City projects by the DISHA committee members revolved around poor condition of roads dug up for underground drainage works. The members insisted that the roads should be temporarily restored and made motorable to prevent accidents.

Minister for Registration P. Moorthi said the Corporation should give priority to provide UGD facilities in areas where it has been partially executed. Consequently, the MP announced that the committee resolved to urge the Corporation to take up UGD works ward-wise to avoid unnecessary controversy.

‘Transfer funds

The MP also directed the Collector to transfer ₹50 crore of Smart City Fund deposited with HDFC bank. “Why should we deposit our funds with private banks when HDFC was not represented in the special mela conducted to provide education loans?” he said.

“Ideally, it should be deposited with any of the public sector banks which are providing record funds under education loan scheme for students,” he said. Mr. Moorthi also echoed the same sentiment. “At least next time HDFC will come forward to give loans to our students,” he said.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, MLAs A. Venkatesan, M. Boominathan and P. Ayyappan, Additional Collector (DRDA) S. Saravanan, District Panchayat Chairman Suryakala, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan were present.