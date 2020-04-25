‘No forethought, planning’

Su. Venkatesan, MP, and P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, MLA, have condemned the chaos that prevailed at the Collectorate here on Friday over QR code pass.

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said directives regarding curfew and norms must be issued only after an assessment. He said a majority of the thousands of government employees, volunteers and others in essential services use two-wheelers without any pass. Announcing a overnight rule without taking into account administrative challenges had led to the chaos, he said.

Mr. Thiagarajan said the announcement on QR code pass had caused confusion among the public, leading to people selling essential commodities to gather at the Collectorate without following any physical distancing norms. “Drastic decisions require forethought and planning. A lack of coordination between the police and the district administration had led to the chaos. Any such decision must be taken and implemented by providing at least a three-day notice, he said.