MP instructs patchwork to be laid on roads below the elevated highway in progress

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan stated on Saturday that several accidents had occurred on New Natham Road during the monsoon, owing to the construction of the elevated highway. He ordered authorities to complete patchwork within three days to avoid future mishaps.

“On days when there were heavy rains last week, we were informed that the seven and a half kilometre stretch where construction was taking place was filled with puddles and craters. Motorists said that their vehicles got stuck and several others said that they fell off their bikes,” he said.

He added that the area where the construction was taking place covered arterial stretches and major junctions including the ones in Iyer Bungalow, Athikulam and B.B. Kulam and must hence be maintained in the best condition.

“I have further stated to authorities that BT roads must be laid within one month on New Natham Road,” he said.

The MP also commented that the current quality of roads laid in Madurai was abysmal and require continuous repairs. “Authorities within the City Corporation must be vigilant about the quality of roads within the city. A small spell of rain cannot ruin the fabric of its construction,” he said.