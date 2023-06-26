ADVERTISEMENT

MP inspects canal digging work

June 26, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi on Monday inspected digging of canals inside the dry parts of the Tamirabharani for taking water to infiltration wells to improve drinking water supply.

As storage level in Papanasam and Manimuthar dams has fallen sharply due to the dry spell in the catchment areas of these reservoirs, water flow in the river has dwindled. Consequently, the district is staring at severe drinking water crisis due to trivial supply from the infiltration wells.

Hence, canals are being dug inside the dry parts of the river to take water to the infiltration wells. Inspecting this work, along with Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Collector K. Senthil Raj, on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said even though steps had been taken to increase discharge of water from the reservoirs, only active southwest monsoon in the catchment areas of dams alone could improve water flow in the Tamirabharani.

Moreover, steps had been taken to desilt the waterbodies which could be used for improving drinking water supply in future, she said.

The MP, after inspecting the desilting of channels bringing water to Kadambakulam, inaugurated the widening of Meignanapuram – Kayamozhi – Therikudiyiruppu Road.

