MP inaugurates four indoor stadiums in Thoothukudi

October 28, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193
Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi inaugurates an indoor stadium in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi inaugurates an indoor stadium in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Inaugurating four state-of-the-art indoor sports stadium built at a cost of ₹six crore under the smart cities initiative in Thoothukudi, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Saturday appealed to youth to bring back the sheen to the district in the field of sports at the national and international levels.

She said the indoor shuttle court stadiums were located at four places including Ashok Nagar, Great Cotton and Nandagopalapuram in the city. There were also gym facilities to work out regularly. Thoothukudi, which had produced several players in hockey and other sports in the past, should again raise the bar and bring laurels to the district.

She added that the State government was providing numerous facilities for enhancement of youth, and dedicating the world-class sports stadium here was a reflection of its commitment.

Minister Geetha Jeevan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been instrumental in providing many innovative welfare programmes for the needy.

Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Corporation Mayor P. Jagan, Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and Deputy Mayor S Jenita and many sports enthusiasts were present on the inaugural ceremony.

