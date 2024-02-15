MP inaugurates apartments with 512 houses

February 15, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

MP Kanimozhi inaugurated on Thursday new apartments built on an outlay of ₹ 51.63 crore in the coastal hamlet of Alanthalai near here with 512 houses and handed over the allotment orders to some of the beneficiaries.

Each house built with 400 square feet costs ₹10.16 lakh and has a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and washroom. Drinking water, drainage facility, road, rainwater harvesting structure, streetlights etc. have been created in the apartments built in eight blocks with each block having 64 houses. A children’s park has also been established near the apartments.

“A new school and a commercial complex are also coming up near this colony,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan said the beneficiary’s contribution would be Rs. 1.65 lakh for owning this house.

The MP also inaugurated CT scan facility at Tiruchendur government hospital.

Thoothukudi District Collector G. Lakshmipathy, Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Srivaikundam MLA ‘Oorvasi’ S. Amirtharaj were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.