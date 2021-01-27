MP honours Solomon Pappaiah

27 January 2021 22:29 IST

MP Su. Venkatesan honoured Solomon Pappaiah, a renowned Tamil scholar who has been chosen for the Padma Shri award, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Pappaiah is a renowned adjudicator of ‘pattimandram’ (debate programme) and an acclaimed Tamil scholar.

Mr. Venkatesan expressed joy on the announcement of awarding Padma Shri to Mr. Pappaiah. “He worked as a professor of Tamil at The American College and has trained many students, including me, in the last five decades,” he said.

Mr. Pappaiah ensured that important messages were conveyed to the common man through the ‘pattimandram’ which were held in a jovial manner, added the MP.