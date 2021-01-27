Madurai

MP honours Solomon Pappaiah

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan honours Solomon Pappiah, a renowned adjudicator of ‘pattimandram’ and a Tamil scholar, in Madurai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Madurai

Madurai

MP Su. Venkatesan honoured Solomon Pappaiah, a renowned Tamil scholar who has been chosen for the Padma Shri award, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Pappaiah is a renowned adjudicator of ‘pattimandram’ (debate programme) and an acclaimed Tamil scholar.

Mr. Venkatesan expressed joy on the announcement of awarding Padma Shri to Mr. Pappaiah. “He worked as a professor of Tamil at The American College and has trained many students, including me, in the last five decades,” he said.

Mr. Pappaiah ensured that important messages were conveyed to the common man through the ‘pattimandram’ which were held in a jovial manner, added the MP.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 10:31:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/mp-honours-solomon-pappaiah/article33678886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY