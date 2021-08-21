Madurai

MP hails resumption of passenger train services

Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP, has thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for ordering restoration of passenger train services.

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said that in a memorandum he had submitted to the minister, along with North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy, it was pointed out that suspension of passenger train services had badly affected the lower and middle class people. “Now, the Railway Board has asked all zonal railways to take steps for restoration of DEMU/MEMU and conventional passenger trains and has asked them to send the proposed timetable by August 16,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.

Stating that the timetable for operation of passenger trains have been already sent by all the divisions to the Railway Board, Mr. Venkatesan said that soon passengers train services would resume across the country.

Since passenger trains stop at all wayside stations, they transport a large number of people to nearby towns where they could sell their farm produce. People also travel for education and employment. “The rural people were benefited by the season tickets used in passenger trains,” he said.

The passenger train services will help in maintaining social distancing due to distribution of passengers in different modes of transportation, he said.


