M.P. Gurusamy no more

M.P. Gurusamy, secretary of Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 84-years-old and survived by his son and daughter. A Gandhian, who specialised in Economics, he had authored over 150 books in genres such as journalism, Kumarappa economics and village industries.
He served as secretary of Gandhi Museum for six years and was president of the Gandhi Literary Society in Madurai. A Ph. D holder, Gurusamy started his career as a Professor of Economics at Aditanar College of Arts and Science in Tiruchendur, and went on to become its Principal. Later he took charge of Gandhian Studies Department of Madurai Kamaraj University. He started the J. C. Kumarappa Research Institute in Dindigul, his hometown.
His funeral will take place in Dindigul at 4 p.m.
