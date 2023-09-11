HamberMenu
MP gives ₹18 lakh for installing high-mast lamps in two places

September 11, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
MP Su Venkatesan and Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth commission a water tank in Madurai on Monday.

MP Su Venkatesan and Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth commission a water tank in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Member of Parliament Su Venkatesan has earmarked ₹18 lakh from his MP-LAD (Local Area Development) Fund with which the Madurai Corporation has installed high-mast lamps and also sunk borewells in a couple of wards.

Dedicating the facilities to the public here on Monday, the MP said that he had taken up the projects following representations from the people. Thanking Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar and others, he said that he would be glad to be a part of such projects in the city.

Corporation officials said that high-mast lamps have been installed at Mela Vythianathapuram and Kannanendal. Water tanks had been provided in four other wards, a press release from the Corporation said.

