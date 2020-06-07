Madurai

MP for testing of people entering Madurai

Madurai

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has cautioned Madurai district administration to have a better plan in testing of passengers coming to the Madurai from other districts, especially Chennai, to avert a major crisis.

“It is imperative that we have an emergency plan of action to prevent Madurai becoming another Chennai in terms of higher number of COVID-19 cases,” he said.

In a statement, he said that around 8,000 people have come to Madurai from Chennai by road using TN e-pass.

Similarly, some 5,000 people have entered Madurai through the Villupuram-Madurai special train, he said.

However, swab tests have been conducted only for 2,000 air passengers coming to Madurai from Chennai by flight services in the last five days, he said.

“While initially, the standard operating procedure for the air passengers was that only inter-state passengers should be made to give swab tests. But, swab test is being taken for all passengers coming to Madurai even from Chennai, “ an official said.

Mr. Venkatesan complained that around 14,000 people who had come to Madurai by road and trains and those whohad come by air in the initial days were not at all tested for COVID-19.

Expressing apprehension that the situation could turn to worse in Madurai, he said that number of testing conducting in Madurai should be increased manifold.

“All those who have entered Madurai using e-pass should be tested in the next few days,” he said.

Any drastic increase in number of positive patients in the days to come will put all the patients undergoing treatment and the poor people in dire straits.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 8:10:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/mp-for-testing-of-people-entering-madurai/article31772861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY