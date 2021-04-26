MP for priority to differently abled persons

Virudhunagar

26 April 2021 19:15 IST

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has asked the Centre to take efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccination for the differently abled at their doorstep. Besides, the government should give priority to them in vaccination irrespective of their age.

In a letter written to Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Congress MP said the Ministry should constitute a team of experts to identify differently abled persons and take appropriate action to provide vaccination to them at their doorstep.

Stating that COVID-19 infection was higher among the disabled, he said they were unable to access any immediate medication without help.

“People with disabilities cannot maintain physical distance and wear masks amid the pandemic. In addition, certain categories of persons with disabilities were at greater risk of being infected,” he said.

As per 2011 Census, 2.21% of the people were disabled and the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities (2006) sought to create an environment that provided equal opportunities and protection of their rights, he added.