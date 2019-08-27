MP for fast-tracking JICA and AIIMS projects in Madurai

Efforts will be made to expedite the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) projects for Madurai so that they were completed in three years time, said Su. Venkatesan, MP, here on Monday.

He inspected many wards at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), including the building which housed the paediatrics wing, the exteriors of which was in a bad condition. He also held discussion with the heads of departments.

Later, talking to mediapersons, he said the doctors sought funds for equipment and beds. “I will contribute the maximum I can from my Member of Parliament Local Area Development fund and also explore means to tap funds from Central and State government schemes. Mr. Venkatesan said he welcomed suggestions from the doctors on ways to improve the infrastructure and services. “Patients are important but doctors, who care for them also need to have their voices heard and this is the platform,” he said.

Doctors from paediatrics and paediatric surgery department said they had submitted a proposal worth ₹90 crore to rebuild a seven storey building with good infrastructure. The entire building of their department was damaged and needed immediate attention, they said.

Many heads of departments raised concern over shortage of anaesthesiologists. Nurses were also overburdened as vacancies had not been filled for a number of years. The MP said the vacancy issue was raised across departments, and it should be taken to the notice of the State government.