MP flays ‘oversight’ in reducing interest rates

‘Poll fear has forced the Centre to take back order within 24 hours’

Flaying the Central government’s announcement on reduction of interest rates for various small savings schemes, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said the Centre had hurt the common man several times due to oversight in the last seven years.

He was reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who had said that the order to reduce interest rate for several small savings schemes was due to “oversight.” She had ordered for the restoration of the interest rates to the old rates.

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said the Centre had “carefully” helped the Corporates all these years. Only because of the “oversight,” the Centre had increased the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and collected ₹1 lakh crore from the people in the last one year. “However, with all care you had given several lakh crores to Corporate friends Ambani and Adani by reducing corporate tax. Could Mr. Ambani’s fortune have increased to Rs.1.40 lakh crore during the COVID-19 year of 2020 without your care,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP asked.

Recalling that the interest rate of several small savings schemes were reduced with a single order on Wednesday, Mr. Venkatesan said that small savings does not mean stashes of currency notes but blood and sweat of the poor and middle class people.

Stating that the Centre had never cared for the common man, Mr. Venkatesan said that the fear of election had forced the Centre to take back the order within 24 hours. “The voters will ensure that this fear in you continued with their judgement on the polling day,” he said.