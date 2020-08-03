MP enquires about status of report on IIT admissions and recruitment

Su. Venkatesan, MP, has written a letter to the Union Minister for Human Resource Development enquiring about the status of an order issued in April 23 about reservations in admission and recruitment in the Indian Institutes of Technology.
The order was issued to constitute a committee for suggesting measures for effective implementation of Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006 and Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019. The committee must look into the implementation of reservation in admission of students to undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D programmes, and recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff.
According to the order, the committee would be headed by the Director of IIT, New Delhi, with the Registrar of IIT-Madras being the convenor. Mr. Venkatesan said the committee was given one month’s time for submission of the report with specific recommendations, so that it may be placed for approval to the competent authority. “However, it has been more than 100 days since the issuance of the order. Hence, I have asked the Minister whether the committee has finalised and submitted the report,” he said.
Such a report was necessitated due to failure of Central educational institutions in ensuring social justice to the deprived sections in the admission and recruitment process. “This is the scenario despite the passage of the Act in 2006. The representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe candidates in teaching and non-teaching posts was disproportionately very low,” he said.
