MP draws CM’s attention to bid to attack Deputy Mayor in Madurai

January 10, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, has sought special attention of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, into the incident of reported attempt to murder on Madurai Deputy Mayor D. Nagarajan, and his wife, on Tuesday.

Speaking at a protest demonstration held here to condemn the incident on Wednesay, the MP said that though two persons have been arrested by the Madurai City police, a proper investigation should be conducted to arrest all those who were behind the crime.

Party Madurai Urban district secretary M. Ganesan, party leader S. K. Ponnuthai, were among those who spoke.

