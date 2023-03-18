ADVERTISEMENT

MP distributes welfare aid to differently abled persons

March 18, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan distributing welfare aid to differently abled people in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Welfare assistance for over 2,900 differently abled persons in Madurai district would soon be distributed, said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan here on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event held at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here organised to distribute battery-operated wheelchairs and retro-fitted two-wheelers at a total cost of ₹6.29 lakh to seven beneficiaries under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Mr. Venkatesan said a total of 2,940 differently abled people were identified eligible to receive artificial limbs and hands through the several special camps held in Madurai. “The equipment are being readied at a total cost of ₹10 crore which will be distributed to the beneficiaries within two months under schemes of the Union Government,” he added.

CITU Madurai Urban district secretary M. Ganesan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, school’s headmaster K.S. Narayanan and others were present.

Earlier, the MP inspected the ongoing Madurai-Natham 7.3-km long elevated corridor works along with MLA G. Thalapathi. He said the project is nearing completion.

Speaking to reporters, he said there are 188 pillars between IOC junction in Chinna Chokkikulam and Chettikulam. “The pillars must have artworks and paintings that reflect the tradition, culture and history of Madurai and Tamil Nadu. This has been insisted on by me for a very long time, and ways to execute it were also discussed during the inspection. The paintings must give a pleasing yet knowledge boost to the commuters,” he said.

