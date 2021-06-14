MP distributes thermal scanners, pulse oximeters

Sivakasi

14 June 2021 19:53 IST

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore on Monday formally began distribution of pulse oximeters and thermal scanners to village panchayats under his Lok Sabha constituency in Sivakasi.

A total of 906 pulse oximeters and 906 thermal scanners, procured at a cost of ₹26 lakh from MPLAD funds, would be distributed among 260 panchayats in Virudhunagar district and 149 panchayats in Madurai district.

The equipments would be used to scan the health of workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“Each panchayat will have two or more clusters and work will be taken up simultaneously in different parts of the panchayat. Hence, village panchayats are given more than one set of equipment that to check body temperature and oxygen saturation of the workers,” he said.

Sivakasi MLA G. Ashokan, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, V. Jayakumar and Sivakasi Union Vice-Chairperson V. Vivegan Raj were present.