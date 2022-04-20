MP condemns not giving question papers in Tamil

Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su. Venkatesan, on Wednesday, has written to, Director, ISRO Propulsion Complex, K. Alaguvel, calling for a re-test for the written examinations conducted for Group B and C cadres as they were not provided question papers in Tamil.

Notifications were issued for the recruitment to the posts of Group C (Pharmacist A, Technician B - Fitter, Electronic Mechanic, Welder, Draughtsman - Mechanical, Light Vehicle Driver A and Cook) and Group B (Technical Assistant - Mechanical, Electronics - Chemistry and Catering Supervisor) respectively.

He said that the only candidates who applied for the posts of light vehicle driver and cook were given question papers in the Tamil version.

For all other posts including fitter and welder, the questions papers were only in Hindi and English which is surprising, he said in the letter.

He questioned the discrimination made even for the posts such as fitter and welder in the recruitment drive for Tamil candidates.

Most of the candidates applying for the posts mentioned are with qualifications of ITI diploma (Tamil medium) only and belong to socially oppressed sections.

This discrimination has put Tamil medium candidates in a disadvantageous position denying them equal opportunity in competing with others, said the statement.

Deeming this unfair, he called for rectifications and also requested to conduct a re-test along with a question paper with Tamil version for all the posts.

The written examinations in regard to the recruitment drive were held on April 10, at Chennai and Nagercoil.