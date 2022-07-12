MP condemns Governor’s act
Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has condemned Governor R.N. Ravi for “overstepping his authority” in connection with the convocation ceremony at Madurai Kamaraj University. Pointing out that Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor K. Ponmudy had boycotted the ceremony to be held on Wednesday, he wanted cancellation of the function and its fresh conduct with the consent of the Pro-Chancellor.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.