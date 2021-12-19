MP condemns fishermen’s arrest

RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram MP K. Nawaz Kani has urged the Union government to immediately find ways to bring about a permanent solution to the fishermen issue by holding talks with the Sri Lankan government.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the MP raised the issue in Parliament in the past and also brought to the attention of Fisheries, External Affairs and Home Ministry officials the need to safeguard the interests of the fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

He had in a written statement demanded the government to intensify the surveillance in the Katchatheevu area and ensure that the fishermen from Rameswaram, Mandapam, Thangachimadam and other hamlets were able to venture into the Palk Bay without any sense of insecurity and threat.

To achieve this, the Coast Guard, Marine Police and other agencies should be provided with better infrastructure. For instance, the surveillance boats and helicopters were inadequate, Mr. Nawaz Kani said and added that the 55 fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel and the eight vessels seized on Sunday should be safely returned.