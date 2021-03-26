MP blames Forest Minister for elephant deaths in TN

The highest number of elephant deaths in forests has been reported in Tamil Nadu and in the last seven years, 566 casualties have been reported, said Madurai MP Su Venkatesan here on Thursday night.

He was seeking support for the CPI (M) candidate N. Pandi, who is contesting in Dindigul Assembly constituency.

The MP said that the sitting MLA and Forest Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan, who is contesting again, should feel ashamed for the highest number of elephant deaths. When this government could not save such gigantic animals in the forest, it would be wrong to expect them (AIADMK) to protect and save the common man, he claimed.

In the last three months alone, 10 elephants had died in the forests, he said and added that the AIADMK government had on multiple occasions claimed to have spent ₹681 crore for planting of saplings. The MP wanted the public to ask the Minister for details as to where these saplings were planted in Tamil Nadu.

The Tejas Express, which runs between Chennai Egmore and Madurai, was made to stop in Dindigul because of the efforts made by the MP. He said that the Forest Minister, who was also an elected representative did not demand even once with the Centre for change of stoppage of the Tejas Express from Kodaikanal Road Junction to Dindigul Railway Junction.

Ministers are puppets of BJP

Sensing the pulse of the people of Tamil Nadu, many AIADMK candidates contesting in the Assembly election had cleverly turned down the offer made by the BJP that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign for them. This, Mr Venkatesan said, was a big victory for the secular parties led by the DMK. “The AIADMK candidates are also hesitating from printing the pictures of Mr. Modi in the pamphlets being distributed to the electorate”, he claimed.

The MP also took a dig at the Ministers and said that they have remained as puppets in the hands of the BJP. “This election is a fight between candidates who have self-respect and those who have behaved like puppets. Clinging on to power for a decade, Tamil Nadu has been ruined in almost all spheres. By giving an opportunity to the DMK president M. K. Stalin to lead the State the people can witness a new Tamil Nadu,” he said and sought the people to vote for Mr Pandi in Dindigul Assembly constituency.