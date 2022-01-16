MP appeals to Centre on fishermen issue

K. Nawas Kani, MP, has appealed to the Union government to immediately help release the arrested fishermen from Rameswaram, Mandapam and Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district.

In a press note issued here on Sunday, he said the fishermen suffered huge losses due to the pandemic and other issues. The arrest of the fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 18 and 19, 2021, had come as a big blow to the fishers and their families. Though 68 fishermen were held, only 12 had been released so far.

He hoped External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would take up the issue with the Sri Lankan government and get the jailed fishermen back home safely. He also wanted the governments to find a permanent solution to the issue and bring back the fishermen’s vessels.

A Sri Lankan court had extended the judicial custody of the fishermen till January 27.