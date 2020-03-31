MP announces competitions to beat lockdown boredom

The nation-wide curfew due to COVID-19 threat has literally kept elders and youngsters alike indoors. The prolonged lockdown for 21 days has also left them in boredom.

To beat their boredom and add colour to the unexpected break from their regular chores, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has come up with a series of competitions for children and parents that will help them to hone their artistic skills.

“When even elders are finding it difficult to while away time during the lockdown, it will be a bigger challenge for children, who miss their friends and playground. Parents are also at their wits’ end to keep their children engaged,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

Hence, the MP has announced various competitions like story-writing, poetry, drawing, short films and stand up comedy.

Story-writing: Children can write stories in Tamil or English. They should be in 100 words for elementary students, 300 for students from class 6 to 9 and a minimum of 500 words for those from class 10 to 12.

Poetry competition: Both Tamil and English for students from class 6 to 12.

Drawing: Students can do pencil drawing, portrait or cartoon with crayons, water colour or paint or using digital tools like computer and mobile phones.

The competition will be held under two categories: students up to class 6; those from class 7 to 12.

Short film: Students from class 6 to 12 should make short films running for a minute with mobile phones.

Stand-up comedy: Students can record their stand up comedy for a minute in mobile phone.

All students from Madurai district can take part in the competitions. Each one can send multiple entries for all categories. Ten winners in each of the 12 categories will get ₹250 prize money each, every day from April 2 to 11. The students should mention their names, class, school name, phone number and residential address.

The prize money will be deposited in the winners’ bank account. The best entry in each category will be given ₹10,000 each.

Parents should share the experience of their children’s participation the competition and send them between April 12 to 14. Twelve best entries would get ₹5,000 each.

Aparajitha Corporate Services is sponsoring the prizes.

The entries should be sent to the relevant e-mail addresses: mpmaduraistory@gmail.com; mpmaduraipoem@gmail.com, mpmaduraiart@gmail.com (WhatsApp 88389-04390) mpmaduraishortfilm@gmail.com (94421-11729) mpmaduraistandup@gmail.com (94880-56502) and mpmaduraiparents@gmail.com