Expenditure Observer relieved

30 March 2021 20:46 IST

Expenditure Observer for Tiruchendur and Srivaikundam Assembly constituencies Rakesh Deepak has been relived from duty following his personal request for leave.

So, Tiruchendur constituency will be looked after by Kundan Yadav (94899 47507), who is in-charge of Vilaathikulam and Thoothukudi segments and Srivaikundam segment by Surendar Mishra (94899 47509), taking care of Ottapidaaram (Reserved) and Kovilpatti constituencies, according to Collector K. Senthil Raj.

