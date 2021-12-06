Movement to sell toddy from January 21

TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement has decided to sell toddy across Tamil Nadu from January 21, its field coordinator S. Nallasamy has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Nallasamy said toddy, which was part of the food of the ancient men and women, had been banned with the ulterior motive of encouraging liquor industry supplying Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to the shops being run by Tasmac. Moreover, the ban on toddy and liberal sale of liquor had denied the right to food for the people.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had banned the IMFL sale and allowed the sale of toddy in his State, had admitted that the prohibition of the IMFL had drastically reduced accidents in the State. Hence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should also ban the sale of the IMFL and allow the sale of toddy, Mr. Nallasamy said.

He said treating toddy and the IMFL as ‘hard drink’ and banning toddy alone was not fair. On the decision to sell palmyrah jaggery through ration shops, he said the Tamil Nadu government had taken several steps to save palmyrah trees and sell palm jaggery through the ration shops in a bid to enliven the livelihood of the palmyrah climbers. To check the adulteration of jaggery, the government had mandated the installation of camera at the places where the unrefined brown sugar made from palm sap is manufactured.

“At the same time, Food Safety Department officials should be instructed to check the uncontrolled sale of adulterated palm jaggery in which up to 90% sugar is added. Those who manufacture and sell the adulterated palm jaggery should be booked,” Mr. Nallasamy said.