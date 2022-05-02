Movement of wild elephants is being tracked, says DFO

‘A tusker which has separated from a herd of seven elephants is also under watch’

Kumki elephant Kaleem being kept at a temporary camp near Kannivadi in Dindigul district on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

‘A tusker which has separated from a herd of seven elephants is also under watch’

Collector S. Visakan on Monday inspected the temporary camp set up at Periyakombai in Reddiyarchatram union to drive wild elephants back into the forests in the Kannivadi range in Dindigul division.

Mr Visakan assured complete support from the district administration in the operation to drive the wild elephants which pose threat to the lives and livelihood of villagers living on the fringes of forest. He also asked the residents of the problem areas to keep themselves till the operation is completed.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, along with District Forest Officer S. Prabhu were present.

“Two kumkis - ‘Kaleem’ and ‘Chinna Thambi’ - along with a team of 35 members have set up the temporary camp in the Kannivadi forest range,” Mr. Prabhu said.

“The, team comprising guards, anti-poaching watchers and elephant ‘kavadis,’ is stationed at Periyakombai to track the movement and spot the location of wild elephants straying into the villages day and night. They are studying the topography now,” he said.

Giving a break-up of the special team, Mr Prabhu said there were 15 from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), 10 from Kodaikanal Forest division and 10 from Kannivadi range.

The movement of the single tusker which got separated from a herd of seven elephants and straying into the Pachalur forest range is also being tracked.

Chinna Thambi embarked on his first major driving-out assignment, while assisting his senior Kaleem, 57-year-old kumki elephant.

Chinna Thambi, a 26-year-old kumki of the the Forest Department was a notorious crop-raider until June 2019. It will assist his 57-year-old senior Kaleem. Both the kumkis were brought from Top Slip near Pollachi on Sunday along with their mahouts Chelladurai and Kaliappan.

The stray elephants had been raiding agricultural fields and damaging crops for the past two months. They even raided houses several times. “Farmers here cultivate crops such astomato, lady's fingers, corn, and there are also many coconut groves in this area,” Mr Prabhu said. The elephants also damaged coconut trees.

An anti-poaching watcher was trampled to death by a wild elephant last month. Mr Prabhu said that, “A financial assistance ₹50,000 has been given to the family of the deceased from the State and process is under way to ensure that the remaining ₹4.5 lakh is also given.”

“We have also requested the State for an additional ₹10 lakh as special assistance to be given to his family, considering the high-risk nature of his job,” he added.