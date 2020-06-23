‘Move within your police station limits during lockdown’

Madurai

The police have restricted movement of people within the jurisdiction of their respective police stations during the intensified lockdown from Wednesday .

Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham said the rule is meant to keep a tab on unnecessary movement of people to prevent crowding at markets.

“We will have picketing on the borders of each police station limits,” he said.

Each five ranges would be monitored by a Deputy Commissioner and every Assistant Commissioner of Police would supervise two police stations each. Over 2,500 police personnel and Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel would be deployed at the checkposts and picketing at important junctions. People who wander without any purpose would be booked and their vehicles seized.

Movement of vehicles on bridges across the Vaigai is restricted. Only Albert Victor Bridge, New Bridge, P.T. Rajan Bridge and Kamaraj Bridge would be kept open for vehicle movement.

“People coming from other districts and from rural areas would not be allowed without e-pass,” he said. He said unnecessary movement in crowded place would lead to getting infected with Corona virus. People should have enough stock of essentials at one go and not venture out every day during the lockdown.

He said that several streets in the city had been marked as corona virus affected area and cautioned people to stay safe and maintain social distancing. Wearing of mask is mandatory.

Those who were violating the norms for movement within the city would be booked under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Tamil Nadu Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police are making an elaborate picketing plan to curtail unnecessary movement of people.