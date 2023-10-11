Move toilet complex away from Amma canteen, AIADMK demands in Tirunelveli

October 11, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the opening of a sanitary complex near the Amma Unavagam (canteen) near the Palayamkottai Market in Tirunelveli, the AIADMK has urged the Corporation to either move it to another location, or maintain it properly.

In a petition submitted to Tirunelveli Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the AIADMK functionaries said the Amma Unavagam, which was started by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to make meals available at subsidised costs, was being shunted aside by the present DMK government by not allocating it sufficient funds. Moreover, no steps are being taken to ensure the quality of food at the canteen, with the ulterior motive of allowing the canteens to shut down, they alleged.

Now, the Corporation has opened a public toilet near the Amma Unavagam near Palayamkottai Market. Since the toilet complex is not being properly maintained and is being used by anti-social elements as place to drink, the poor beneficiaries of the canteen are reluctant to come to it, the AIADMK claimed.

The party asked the Corporation to either move the toilets, or maintain the complex properly.

The petition was submitted to the Mayor on the occasion of the Corporation’s grievance redressal day meeting, held on Tuesday.

Other petitions

Additionally, CPI (M) members submitted a petition to the Mayor seeking the desilting of a stormwater drain on Fourth Cross Street of Kamatchi Nagar in ward 37.

The DMK councillor of ward 24, A. Ravindar submitted a petition accusing the Corporation of not laying roads in his ward. “Even 18 months after I have assumed office as the councillor of ward 24, no development work has been implemented in my area,” he alleged.

Other petitions given related to the measures to be taken ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon, the laying of cement roads and paver blocks in the T.N. Urban Habitat Development Board Colony in ward 27 and the renovation of a Corporation park in Sardarpuram in ward 17.