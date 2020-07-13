Move to take over ESI Hospital opposed

TIRUNELVELI

The trade unions here have opposed the move to convert the ESI Hospital into a full-fledged hospital for the treatment of COVID -19 positive patients in the wake of sharp rise in the number of fresh cases every day.

the petitions, the trade union members said the ESI Hospital at Vannarpet here, which was serving effectively to the needs of the labourers from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, was to be converted into a designated hospital for treating COVID-19 positive patients.

“Since the district administration’s decision will badly affect the inpatients of the ESI Hospital, credible alternative arrangements should be made for ensuring continuous and dependable right line of treatment for them,” the petitioners said.

Moreover, they also pointed out that the ESI Hospital, situated in the midst of thickly populated area, might cause spreading of the viral infection if it was converted into a designated hospital for COVID – 19 patients.

Instead, the district administration might take over a few suitably located private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, they suggested.