Move to scrap free power for farmers flayed

Except the BJP, all major political parties in Tamil Nadu were opposed to the Centre’s move to scrap free power to farmers, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram here on Wednesday.

He told reporters that the decision to collect charges for electricity from farmers would not be permitted as the AIADMK too had opposed the move. Extend an olive branch to farmers and not victimise them, he said. The DMK-Congress combine was ready to face Assembly elections next year. Under the leadership of M.K. Stalin, the government would be formed. Edappadi K Palaniswami’s government was nothing but an accident. The AMMK and the AIADMK would come together as and when Sasikala stepped out of prison, he said.

In an apparent reference to Ayodhya, he said there was no need for new temples in the country. What was required was good health and education for common man. The government should work towards this. He opposed the ‘Karuppar Kootam’ which spoke ill of Hindus. He took a dig at those who vandalised or disfigured statues of Periyar.

On the pandemic, Mr. Karti said that neither the Centre nor Tamil Nadu contained the spread effectively. Only a vaccine looks like a solution. The number of positive cases were looking upward. The government was announcing lockdowns. But what is the plan to exit from it. How long can the people be made to sit indoors without food, when they have no work, he asked.

The Centre may have announced packages to bail out MSMEs, but a majority of banks were not operating due to various reasons. The so-called assistance remained only on paper. The workers were unable to reach the factories due to lockdowns. Thus, statements of Ministers were contradictory, he said.