Move to popularise traditional food, snacks

Collector V. Vishnu flagged off a vehicle here on Thursday to popularise traditional food and snacks among the public.

The vehicle, operated by a private hotel here, would sell items such as dosa, puttu, kozhukattai paniyaaram and bholi prepared with pulses and a range of green soups.

“While the elders, who once enjoyed traditional food, have accepted modern food due to compulsion, the present generation have no idea about the traditional food. Hence, this effort is being taken to popularise traditional food items among the public. Besides giving elders a rare opportunity to enjoy the traditional food again, it will be a treat to the younger generation, who will certainly love the dishes,” said Mr. Vishnu after flagging off the vehicle in the presence of B. Vishnu Chandran, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner.

The cooking oil used for preparing the items would be sent to make bio-diesel and not used again, he said.

Designated Officer for Food Safety Sashi Deepa and other officials were present.