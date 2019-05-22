Move to pass pay bills through IFHRMS suspended

Virudhunagar

Department of Treasuries and Accounts has suspended its move of accepting pay bill of all Government Departments in the district only through Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) until further orders.

In a circular, dated May 16, issued to all Sub-Treasury Officers, the District Treasury Officer has said that all pay bills would be allowed through the existing system — Automated Treasury Bill Passing System (ATBPS) — instead of IFHRMS, till further orders as advised by the Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Treasury and Accounts.

The announcement has come in the wake of Virudhunagar unit of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association threatening to stage a protest here on May 20 urging the Department of Treasuries and Accounts not to insist on processing pay bills for the month of May only through IFHRMS.

The association had complained about anomalies in preparation of e-Service Records (eSR) of individual employees by Superintendents of various government departments.

“The digitisation of service records had to be formally completed after the digital data was verified with the available records by the Superintendent of the respective Departments. Besides, it had to be cross-checked by the individual employees,” said TNGEA district vice-president, C.E. Kannan.

However, without allowing the employees to cross check the eSR, the Superintendents were forced for eSR compliance to meet the deadline for processing the pay bill for May, he said.

Stating that such a move would jeopardise the salary, promotion and other benefits of the individual employees in case of any anomaly, he said that incorporating corrections in eSR might become impossible in future.

The association also complained about technical glitches in opening the IFHRMS website for updating data.

However, with the Treasuries Department suspending its move, Mr. Kannan said that it would be a big relief for not only the employees but also the Superintendents who can carry out verification of eSR data before given compliance report for its completion.