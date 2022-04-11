Move to operate cruise liners between Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram on

V.O.C Port Chairman T.K. Ramachandran meets the press in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Rajesh N

‘By 2030, cargo handling capacity of V.O.C. Port will go up by four million tonnes’

V.O. Chidambaranar Port is taking steps to operate cruise liners between Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram via Thoothukudi, its chairman T.K. Ramachandran has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday evening, Mr. Ramachandran said the move was part of tourism promotion activities initiated under ‘Sagarmala Scheme’ envisaged by the Union government.

Moreover, pleasure boat rides, water games, water adventure games, marine aquarium, etc., would be created at Thoothukudi Old Harbour, for which a project report had been prepared, he said.

Asserting that the economic crisis in Sri Lanka did not have any adverse impact on V.O.C. Port, Mr. Ramachandran said steps were being taken to bring mother vessels directly to the Thoothukudi seaport, which had so far handled four large ships as part of this initiative. Plans were also afoot to make the port a ‘desired port’ for larger vessels by increasing its draft.

He said 11 of the 18 development projects taken up by port under ‘Sagarmala scheme’ had been completed. Widening of the port’s entry point from existing 153 metres to 230 metres would be completed by December and the conversion of 9 th cargo berth into container berth would be over by December 2024.

After completion of deepening of north general cargo berth 3 in May 2024 on an outlay of ₹356.39 crore, upgrading of cargo berths 1 to 4 into container berths would be finished by December 2025 at a cost of ₹2,455.40 crore. “When we complete the outer harbour development at a total cost of ₹7,500 crore by 2030, the cargo handling capacity of the port would get augmented by four million tonnes,” Mr. Ramachandran said.