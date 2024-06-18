Move to appoint drivers and conductors on contract basis shocks employees

An advertisement issued by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s Tirunelveli Division, calling for human resources companies to submit their bids for supplying drivers and conductors on contract basis for operating the government buses has shocked the employees here.

The advertisement welcomes bids from firms supplying drivers and conductors on contract basis for operating the TNSTC and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil regions. The last date for submission of the bids is 10 a.m. on July 18 as the tenders will be opened at 11 a.m. the same day.

The e-tenders can be downloaded from www.tntenders.gov.in and uploaded on the same portal, the advertisement says.

The unexpected development has shocked the transport corporation employees and trade unions. They observed that Tamil Nadu government’s decision to privatise operation of the government buses would undermine the aspirants’ dream of entering the portals of a government undertaking and the reservation being given to them.

The trade union representatives said the wage settlement talks for the transport workers are yet to be conducted even after four years while recruitment of drivers, conductors and technical staff remains frozen for 8 years.

“The plan is to recruit 169 drivers and 260 conductors through outsourcing. Since the existing 600-odd driver and conductor vacancies have not been filled-up by recruiting permanent workers, the advertisement has made it clear that these vacancies would be filled only on contract basis through outsourcing. When similar attempt was made in Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Chennai, interim stay was obtained from the court and hence we’re also hopeful of following it,” said an office-bearer attached to the ruling DMK-backed Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam.

He said over 300 buses could not be operated in Tirunelveli Division due to manpower shortage and the existing workforce was being compelled to work for additional hours. “Now, the management is trying to fill this vacuum with contract workers,” he said.

CITU general secretary Jothi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while speaking about ‘social justice’ and ‘Dravidian Model’ governance, was trying to undermine 69% reservation through this move. “Even as over 8,000 wards of drivers and the conductors are waiting for jobs in transport corporations, the government has taken this callous move,” Mr. Jothi charged.

Managing Director of TNSTC, Tirunelveli Division, Ilangovan, said the step had been taken to ensure the best possible service to the public by operating more number of buses even as over 600 vacancies were to be filled up. “Since the government alone can decide on recruiting permanent drivers and conductors, the step we have taken now is to manage the present situation,” he said.

