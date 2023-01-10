ADVERTISEMENT

Move to increase millets cultivation in Thoothukudi district

January 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.Senthil Raj giving away a bag of seeds to farmer in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Even as the people are gradually switching over to healthy food habits due to disorders like diabetes, the district administration has taken-up a noble effort to popularise the nutritious millets among the consumers and the growers as well.

 Since the district is one of the major producers of millets, District Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off the ‘Nutritious Millets Awareness Vehicle’ here on Tuesday in the presence of Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

 The Collector, after flagging off the vehicle, said the millets, all rain-fed crops, was accounting for 82% of the crop being cultivated in the district while paddy was being raised only in the areas where the supply of water from the Tamirabharani is abundant. Moreover, the rain-fed farmers were getting their life going only with the cultivation of millets, which was being sold through the special outlets created in the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’.

 Apart from this, agro inputs, seeds of millets, bio-fertilizers, sprayers etc. were being given to the rain-fed farmers and assistance was being given for creating millets demonstration plots with the ₹ 2.62 crore the district had received for encouraging the farmers to go in for millet cultivation in big way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 “Since Thoothukudi district has been notified as a part of the ‘southern millet zone’, we’re giving all these assistances. Moreover, to encourage more farmers to take up millet cultivation to take the millets production to greater heights, the awareness campaign vehicle has been engaged to tell the public about the importance of millets and its nutritional values. With the assistances and ample opportunities, more number of farmers should take-up millet cultivation during this summer season onwards,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector also disbursed black gram seeds at 50% subsidy for raising the crop on 1,500 acres in the district.

 Joint Director of Agriculture S. Palani Velayutham was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US