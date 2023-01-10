Move to increase millets cultivation in Thoothukudi district

January 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as the people are gradually switching over to healthy food habits due to disorders like diabetes, the district administration has taken-up a noble effort to popularise the nutritious millets among the consumers and the growers as well.

Since the district is one of the major producers of millets, District Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off the ‘Nutritious Millets Awareness Vehicle’ here on Tuesday in the presence of Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

The Collector, after flagging off the vehicle, said the millets, all rain-fed crops, was accounting for 82% of the crop being cultivated in the district while paddy was being raised only in the areas where the supply of water from the Tamirabharani is abundant. Moreover, the rain-fed farmers were getting their life going only with the cultivation of millets, which was being sold through the special outlets created in the ‘Uzhavar Santhai’.

Apart from this, agro inputs, seeds of millets, bio-fertilizers, sprayers etc. were being given to the rain-fed farmers and assistance was being given for creating millets demonstration plots with the ₹ 2.62 crore the district had received for encouraging the farmers to go in for millet cultivation in big way.

“Since Thoothukudi district has been notified as a part of the ‘southern millet zone’, we’re giving all these assistances. Moreover, to encourage more farmers to take up millet cultivation to take the millets production to greater heights, the awareness campaign vehicle has been engaged to tell the public about the importance of millets and its nutritional values. With the assistances and ample opportunities, more number of farmers should take-up millet cultivation during this summer season onwards,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector also disbursed black gram seeds at 50% subsidy for raising the crop on 1,500 acres in the district.

Joint Director of Agriculture S. Palani Velayutham was present.