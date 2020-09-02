5 motors seized

Corporation staff who have intensified seizure of motors fitted in domestic drinking water connections confiscated 5 motor pumps from as many houses in Thommai Michaelpuram in Kulavanigarpuram under the Melapalayam Zone on Wednesday.

On receiving complaints from residents of Thommai Michaelpuram under ward 28 of Tirunelveli Corporation that motors had been fitted illegally in the domestic drinking water connections in a good number of houses for drawing drinking water, Assistant Commissioner, Melapalayam, Sugi Premala ordered a check in houses. A team of officials, led by Assistant Executive Engineer Lenin, conducted a check in a few houses and seized 5 motors.

“Besides, drinking water connections were disconnected,” he said.