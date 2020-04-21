Two-wheeler riders violate curfew norms once again

The curfew imposed to enforce physical distancing has become diluted with motorists roaming around on their two-wheelers to “buy essentials” casually since the police have been ordered to return vehicles seized from violators of lockdown norms.

Though there was a fear among motorists initially, fear of seizure of vehicles has vanished a lot as the police were ordered to return two-wheelers. Motorists can be seen roaming along roads once again as they are confident of getting back their vehicles.

The Kanniyakumari police stand apart from their counterparts in other districts in south Tamil Nadu as they have so far seized 4,185 vehicles from violators after registering 5,265 cases.

“Stringent measures which we’ve initiated have led to ‘nil fatal accident’ in the district as on April 1. Only on April 20, a 40-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run accident involving a two-wheeler and an unidentified lorry. We’ll continue to enforce the lockdown with more vigour,” says N. Shreenath, Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari district.

The police have seized over 4,000 vehicles in Tenkasi district. They have seized 2,440 vehicles from 3,272 violators after registering 2,350 cases against them in Tirunelveli district. They have registered 2,483 cases against 2,937 persons and seized 1,383 vehicles in Thoothukudi district.

“It is not enough. Though the police intercept vehicles, most of them give false reason to justify their roaming and they are allowed to go. When a woman crossed the VVD Signal around noon on Tuesday on her two-wheeler with two children and a woman, all without helmets, she was allowed to go for reasons best known to the police deployed at the point. If the woman, who was telling that she was going to a supermarket, was booked for not wearing helmet, defying lockdown and taking three pillion riders, she will not come out any more. We feel that such mild action encourages people to come out again and again,” said an ambulance driver, who was witnessing this incident.

The police admit that returning seized vehicles has emboldened violators as they were sure of facing the case in the court later. “Instead of returning the vehicles, our higher-ups should have announced that vehicles would be released only after the rightful owner gets an order from the court in his or her favour. As a case is registered without any vigour now, it encourages violators to violate the law again and again,” said a police officer, who has been deployed to file cases against violators in Tirunelveli district.