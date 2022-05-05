Motorcycle rally taken out to create road safety awareness

Police personnel and volunteers take out a road safety awareness rally in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Over 100 policemen and volunteers led by District Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan on Thursday participated in a bike rally to promote road safety awareness.

The bike rally was organised by the District Police as part of Road Safety Week, which is being observed between May 5 and May 11.

The rally kickstarted from the traffic police station and passed through the District Post Office, Kamaraj bus stand, Kamarajar statue on AMC Road, Periyar statue, North Car Street, Palani Road, Anna statue and wheeled back to the starting point. All volunteers wore helmets to emphasise the safety measures to be followed while on the road.

The rally was led by a police band.