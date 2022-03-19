Motorcycle rally taken out to create awareness of head injury

With picture

Under the aegis of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, a motorcycle rally was taken out from Race Course ground here on Saturday to mark World Head Injury Awareness Day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic S. Arumugasamy flagged off the rally in which over 100 motorcyclists wearing helmet and carrying placards with awareness messages about head injury participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Consultant and HOD of Neurosurgery K. Selvamuthukumaran said, “Golden hour or the first hour after a traumatic head injury is crucial in treating the victims. In a majority of the cases, the victims are not brought to a hospital within the Golden Hour, which results in death or serious complications.”

By following simple rules such as wearing a helmet or seat belt, and not using mobile phones while driving, one can avoid road accidents, he added.

Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability and mortality worldwide. On an average, one person dies of head injury every three minutes in India. Nearly 20 lakh people sustain brain injuries each year, and at least 2 lakh lose their lives, while nearly 10 lakh need rehabilitation services.

Medical Administrator B. Kannan said, “Tamil Nadu government recently announced a novel scheme under which accident victims will get free emergency treatment for 48 hours at government and private hospitals. The public must be aware of such schemes and bring the accident victims to the nearest hospital without worrying about the cost.