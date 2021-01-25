Motorbike rally marks National Voters’ Day

Virudhunagar

A motorbike rally by Government employees and police personnel was taken out to mark the 11th National Voters’ Day in Virudhunagar on Monday. Collector R. Kannan flagged off the rally at the Collectorate.

Around 300 motorists took part in the rally to highlight the importance to exercising franchise during the elections among the voters. The rally went through Uzhavar Santhai, Municipal office and reached back the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that it was the democratic duty of every voter to cast their vote.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, District Rural Development Officer, V. Jayakumar, Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, C. Dinesh Kumar, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, Kalimuthu, and Tahsildars, Ayyakutti (Election) and Muthulakshmi (Virudhunagar), were present.