Motor Vehicle Inspector suspended after anti-corruption police recover ₹2.76 lakh from her vehicle

October 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TENKASI

The Tamil Nadu Government has placed under suspension a woman Motor Vehicle Inspector after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police seized ₹2.76 lakh from her vehicle on Thursday.

Motor Vehicle Inspector Prema Gnanakumari left the check-post at Puliyarai on Tenkasi – Kerala border on Thursday after the end of her night duty and proceeded to her home in Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai along with her husband. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Paul Sudhar, intercepted the car at a point situated about 1 Km from the check-post.

The anti-corruption police checked the vehicle, they recovered ₹2,76,400, for which neither Prema Gnanakumari nor her husband could account for, police sources said.

After seizing the cash from the Inspector, the police grilled the woman officer and searched her house at Krishna Nagar in Perumalpuram police station limits on Friday.

Though the search in the house did not yield huge sums of money, the police stumbled upon several property documents.

Against this backdrop, Transport Commissioner Shanmugasundaram placed Prema Gnanakumari under suspension on Friday. She had been serving at Puliyarai check-post since 2010, sources in the transport department said.

“The woman officer from Kanniyakumari district has been serving at this point for the past 13 years even though she had been booked twice earlier,” the sources said.

