ADVERTISEMENT

Motor Vehicle Inspector suspended after anti-corruption police recover ₹2.76 lakh from her vehicle

October 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government has placed under suspension a woman Motor Vehicle Inspector after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police seized ₹2.76 lakh from her vehicle on Thursday.

 Motor Vehicle Inspector Prema Gnanakumari left the check-post at Puliyarai on Tenkasi – Kerala border on Thursday after the end of her night duty and proceeded to her home in Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai along with her husband. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Paul Sudhar, intercepted the car at a point situated about 1 Km from the check-post.

 The anti-corruption police checked the vehicle, they recovered ₹2,76,400, for which neither Prema Gnanakumari nor her husband could account for, police sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After seizing the cash from the Inspector, the police grilled the woman officer and searched her house at Krishna Nagar in Perumalpuram police station limits on Friday.

 Though the search in the house did not yield huge sums of money, the police stumbled upon several property documents.

 Against this backdrop, Transport Commissioner Shanmugasundaram placed Prema Gnanakumari under suspension on Friday. She had been serving at Puliyarai check-post since 2010, sources in the transport department said.

 “The woman officer from Kanniyakumari district has been serving at this point for the past 13 years even though she had been booked twice earlier,” the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US