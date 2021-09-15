Moths from FCI godown invade houses giving sleepless nights to residents

Thoothukudi

15 September 2021 19:35 IST

Based on the report to be filed by the RDO, appropriate action will be taken: Collector

Swarms of moths invading houses within a couple of kilometre radius from the Food Corporation of India’s godown complex in Third Mile here, are making the lives of a few thousand residents miserable, especially after dusk.

With these insects moving around everywhere, residents, especially children, patients and the senior citizens, living within in Pasumpon Nagar, Asirvatham Nagar, Muthu Nagar, Indra Nagar and Third Mile, all housing over 1,000 houses, have lost their sleep for the past several months.

The Food Corporation of India, which established its godown at Third Mile on a few acres of land 40 years ago for storing foodgrains, has now allegedly become a breeding ground for moths as the stored food grains provide conducive environment for breeding.

After lying dormant during the day, the moths become active after 5 p.m. and invade the houses on being attracted to the light. Though the residents have converted their houses into airtight chambers, the moths still manage to enter the houses through small gaps.

“We can’t eat properly as the moths fall into the plate all of a sudden. Our repeated appeals to the officials have not evoked any response,” said K. S. Arjunan, CPI (M) district secretary having his residence at P and T Colony. “We’ve staged several protests against this problem since 2002... but no effective solution has been provided to end the ‘godown vandu’ menace”.

AIADMK’s district deputy secretary A. Santhanam, who had submitted a petition to the District Collector last Monday in this connection, said the moths from the foodgrains were invading houses in nearby Pasumpon Nagar, Asirvatham Nagar and Muthu Nagar causing untold problems to the residents.

“The moths enter the houses through even small gaps fall on the food and spoil it. They accidentally even fall into the eyes of the residents triggering instant irritation that can be neutralised only with the help of medicines prescribed by the ophthalmologists. So, the Collector should instruct the officials to inspect the godowns and the houses to check this menace,” Mr. Santhanam said.

An official attached to the Department of Agriculture said the sweetness in the foodgrains facilitates the breeding of moths. “Proper and periodic fumigation alone will provide effective solution to this problem,” he says.

Following complaints from the residents, District Collector K. Senthil Raj has assigned the task of inspecting the godown and the affected houses to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi and submit a report.

“Based on the report to be filed by the RDO, appropriate action will be taken to find an effective solution,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.