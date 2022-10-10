Mother Teresa University receives 47 applications for VC post

The Hindu Bureau KODAIKANAL
October 10, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

KODAIKANAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty-seven persons have applied for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Mother Teresa University for Women at Kodaikanal.

Applicants include academicians from as far as Kuwait, Australia, Delhi, Calcutta, Mumbai, Nagpur and Aligarh, including two from within the university, according to official data. The last date to apply was August 31.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The current VC Vaidehi Vijayakumar was appointed by the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit for a period of three years from May 2019 whose period has been extended until the appointment of the next VC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app