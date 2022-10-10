Madurai

Mother Teresa University receives 47 applications for VC post

KODAIKANAL

Forty-seven persons have applied for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Mother Teresa University for Women at Kodaikanal.

Applicants include academicians from as far as Kuwait, Australia, Delhi, Calcutta, Mumbai, Nagpur and Aligarh, including two from within the university, according to official data. The last date to apply was August 31.

The current VC Vaidehi Vijayakumar was appointed by the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit for a period of three years from May 2019 whose period has been extended until the appointment of the next VC.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 7:43:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/mother-teresa-university-receives-47-applications-for-vc-post/article65993023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY