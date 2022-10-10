Mother Teresa University receives 47 applications for VC post

KODAIKANAL

Forty-seven persons have applied for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Mother Teresa University for Women at Kodaikanal.

Applicants include academicians from as far as Kuwait, Australia, Delhi, Calcutta, Mumbai, Nagpur and Aligarh, including two from within the university, according to official data. The last date to apply was August 31.

The current VC Vaidehi Vijayakumar was appointed by the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit for a period of three years from May 2019 whose period has been extended until the appointment of the next VC.