Mother, stepfather accused of torturing boy

A mother and stepfather have been accused of having been assaulting a four-year-old boy for several days near Samayanallur.

The Samayanallur police have picked up the couple from Oormechikulam for enquiry and the boy has been sent to a special home. According to Madurai District Child Welfare Committee member B. Pandiaraja, the district childline received an alert about the continuous physical torture of the boy by the stepfather, a mason, who had married the boy’s mother two years back, after her husband died.

While relatives had taken her daughter with them, the boy had stayed with the mother and step-father. “There are wounds and scars all over the boy’s body. We feel that the boy would be in danger under the couple’s custody and hence have taken him to a home,” Mr. Pandiaraja said .