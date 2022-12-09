Mother, son on spiritual journey make a pit stop in Madurai

December 09, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

A casual conversation with his 70-year-old mother Chudarathnamma after dinner in 2018 turned out to be an eyeopener for D. Krishnakumar, 44, of Mysuru. He realised that one of his mother’s wishes was to visit the Belur and Halebidu temples which were about 150 km from Mysuru.

She told him that she had never visited the two temples. Taken aback, he realised that it took him all these years to know about his mother’s wishes. It was then that he decided to quit his well paying corporate job in Bengaluru and take his mother on a pilgrimage to fulfil her wish.

In January 2018, he quit his job and started ‘Mathru Seva Sankalpa Yatra’ from Mysuru. He started the pilgrimage on January 16, 2018 with his mother on a scooter that was gifted to him by his late father Dakshinamurthy.

After covering some of the important temples in south India, they visited temples in north India. They covered the northeastern States and also visited the nearby countries Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar. However, they had to suspend their yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic.

After about two years, they resumed their spiritual journey following relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions. Krishnakumar who reached Madurai on December 7 from Rameswaram said that he had planned to spend three days in Madurai and visit the temples in the city with his mother.

He said that they carry five bags with essentials and stay at temples, temple maths, ashrams and such spiritual centres along their journey. He said both he and his mother were hale and hearty. They eat twice a day and it was mostly the food or prasadam offered at the temples, he said.

He said that he had decided not to live a materialistic lifestyle. He would continue the spiritual journey with his mother. Offering a piece of advice, he said that parents are living gods.

It is one’s duty to take care of one’s parents and spend quality time with them. It is they who shape you. Having covered a total of 61,527 km, his next stop is Tiruchi.